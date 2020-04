The husband of another care worker who has died from Covid-19 has told this programme he feels the government was too slow in its response to the crisis.

Elsie Sazuze, who was born in Malawi and cared for elderly and vulnerable people across the Midlands, was 45 and had no underlying health issues.

She fell ill at home before being taken to Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield, where she passed away.