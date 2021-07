“Hate will never win” – Jadon Sancho took to social media today to take a stand against the racist abuse directed at him and his England teammates, adding the vitriol was “sadly nothing new”.

But it will now be punished, according to the prime minister, with Boris Johnson announcing that fans who make racist attacks online will be banned from attending football matches.

Labour accused the government of trying to stoke a culture war, only to realise they were on the wrong side.