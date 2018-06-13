SNP MPs stage mass walkout in Commons

The entire group of Scottish National Party MPs staged a walkout at Prime Minister’s Questions today in protest at what they said was a “power grab” by Westminster. The SNP claim that the government is keeping hold of powers that should go to Edinburgh after Brexit, and were furious that they didn’t get the chance to argue their case during the EU withdrawal bill debate. Away from all that, Tory rebel MPs and government ministers have started negotiations on how to give parliament a bigger say on any final Brexit deal.