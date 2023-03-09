SNP Leadership Debate: Who will replace Nicola Sturgeon?

Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan – the three people vying to replace the dominant figure in Scottish politics Nicola Sturgeon.

Her decision to step down has thrown the Scottish National Party into turmoil – the candidates attacking each other, and their own record in government, key party positions on how to deliver independence being trashed and the whole reputation of the SNP as a party of progressive politics and equality up for debate.

We host a debate with consequences for the whole United Kingdom.