SNP-Greens deal is ‘opportunity to take green politics to the next level’, says Scottish Greens co-leader

The SNP and the Scottish Greens are to share power in Scotland.

Nicola Sturgeon’s party had been in negotiations with the Greens since May, when the SNP fell one seat short of an overall majority.

The deal will see the Greens in national government for the first time in the UK.

The first minister hailed the agreement as “groundbreaking” at a joint press conference earlier, but she and the Greens had to fend off questions about a major point of contention – the Cambo oil field project.

The Greens unequivocally oppose plans to drill for oil off Shetland, whereas Sturgeon hasn’t committed to a position.

We spoke to the co-leader of the Scottish Greens, Patrick Harvie.