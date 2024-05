John Swinney has been confirmed as the SNP leader – as the only candidate to replace Humza Yousaf – taking the job for the second time. He has promised a “new chapter” for the party.

This means this week the Scottish Parliament is likely to elect him as First Minister, but now the power-sharing agreement with the Greens is over, he’ll be leading a minority government, and getting the job may turn out to be the easy part.