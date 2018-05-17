Sleeping rough amid royal wedding preparations in Windsor

Despite the upset to the arrangements a formal dress rehearsal did take place today in Windsor and thousands were on the streets to enjoy the sunshine and watch proceedings. The couple have said they wanted a People’s Wedding, but are all people being treated equally? The Council here received some criticism over how they’ve gone about trying to get homeless people of the streets in the run up to the wedding.

Filmmaker Nick Blakemore has returned to Windsor to speak again with some of the rough sleepers who make the royal borough their home.