Sixth forms and colleges hit by government cuts

Fewer courses, less spending on students and reduced teaching hours: the result of a squeeze on spending over the last eight years in school sixth forms and colleges across England.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies found that while spending on some some areas of education, from pre-school to universities, have gone up sharply, it’s the opposite story for sixth formers and those in further education, thanks to real-term reductions in government funding. It also found that far fewer people are opting for adult education.