Six tested for Coronavirus in UK – 18 million under lockdown in China

Three cities – home to more than 18 million people – are now on an unprecedented lockdown as China scrambles to contain the deadly new coronavirus outbreak that has already left at least 17 people dead, in and around the central city of Wuhan.

As cases spread to more countries – five people are being tested for the virus in Scotland – and one in Belfast – as a precaution.

But in the last hour – the World Health Organisation has said it’s too soon to declare the outbreak a global health emergency.