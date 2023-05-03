Sir Lenny Henry stars in his own one-man play about the injustices of the Windrush Scandal

Sir Lenny Henry is best known for his comedy, but he wants the first play he’s ever written to make us angry. ‘August in England’ – in which he stars – focuses on the injustices of the Windrush Scandal.

The one-man show, which opens on Friday at London’s Bush Theatre – is about how people who’d come from the Commonwealth and lived here for decades were denied legal rights, detained and deported from 2018 under the government’s hostile environment policies on illegal immigration.

Many came from Caribbean countries as the ‘Windrush’ generation.