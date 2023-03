The Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has published his tax returns – showing he paid £118,500 in tax on his capital gains and income over the last two years.

It shows he’s paying a greater proportion of his earnings in cash than Rishi Sunak – who earned £3.7 million in the same period.

Earlier Sir Keir was setting out Labour’s stance on crime and policing during a visit to Stoke on Trent.