Cathy Newman: Sir Keir Starmer has unveiled what he says is a long-term fully-costed plan to deliver change. After a brief heckling by a climate protester, he declared that Labour’s number one priority is wealth creation.

But there were no new announcements in the manifesto.

He reiterated his commitment not to raise income tax, national insurance or VAT and pledged 1.5 million more homes, extra teachers and the scrapping of the Rwanda scheme.