Sir David Attenborough meets Climate Assembly members

A year after their hard-hitting report demanding action to tackle the climate crisis, the 100 members of the public who’ve been part of the UK’s first Climate Assembly are back in Westminster, asking when that action is finally going to happen.

Just weeks before the UN’s COP26 climate conference begins in Glasgow, assembly members want to see actual progress on the series of recommendations they’ve made to help the UK reach net zero emissions by 2050.

And today some of them got a chance to meet Sir David Attenborough, who has promised to support their mission.