Ali Harbi Ali had staked out a number of MPs, including the cabinet minister Michael Gove, but had in his words “bottled it” when it came to carrying out his plan to kill one.

Tragically, he found his murderous nerve, at the constituency surgery of the Southend MP Sir David Amess.

Ali admitted the killing and said it was a terror attack as soon as he arrived at the police station, but still pleaded not guilty to murder.

Warning: This report contains distressing details.