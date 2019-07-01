Channel 4 News
Next on TV
Tomorrow 7.00pm
Menu
3m
1 Jul 2019

Sir Cliff Richard calls for anonymity for sex offence accused

By

Sir Cliff Richard has launched a campaign calling for sex offence suspects to be given anonymity before they are charged.

The singer’s Berkshire home was raided by police investigating a sexual assault claim in 2014 and filmed from a BBC helicopter.

He said today his reputation was ruined despite never being arrested or charged.

But the campaign group Rape Crisis said there was no need for a change in the law as false allegations are rare.