Sir Cliff Richard calls for anonymity for sex offence accused

Sir Cliff Richard has launched a campaign calling for sex offence suspects to be given anonymity before they are charged.
The singer’s Berkshire home was raided by police investigating a sexual assault claim in 2014 and filmed from a BBC helicopter.
He said today his reputation was ruined despite never being arrested or charged.
But the campaign group Rape Crisis said there was no need for a change in the law as false allegations are rare.