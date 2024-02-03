Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill becomes Northern Ireland’s first nationalist first minister

Stormont has finally been restored and for the first time in 103 years it’s not a unionist at the helm. Making history Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill, who’s become the first nationalist to lead Northern Ireland – a state she wants to abolish. She’s pledged to be a “first minister for all” and will share power with Emma Little-Pengelly from the Democratic Unionist Party – who’s been nominated deputy first minister.

But two years of political paralysis, with the government effectively on auto-pilot, have left them with a long list of problems to tackle.