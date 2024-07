Sinn Fein’s leader Mary Lou Mcdonald said her party was determined to “build a constructive relationship” with the Labour government as Sinn Fein became Northern Ireland’s largest party in Westminster for the first time – although they don’t take up their seats there.

The DUP were the biggest losers of the night – down 3 seats

Including Ian Paisley who lost his North Antrim seat to the hardline unionist TUV – a constituency his family has held since 1970.