At the start of the pandemic we spoke to singer/songwriter Dominic Harrison – or Yungblud – the poster boy of a new generation who, at the time, responded to cancelled tours and gigs by becoming one of the first major artists to start streaming performances from his LA home.

Nine months on, he’s back in the UK, streaming to more than nine million followers online and heading for a number one album in the charts this week – so today felt a good time to catch up with him again.