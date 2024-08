Divers in Sicily are still struggling to reach the cabins of a luxury yacht that sank in a fierce storm to find six missing people – including British tech tycoon Mike Lynch.

So far chef Recaldo Thomas has been confirmed dead and fifteen people were rescued.

They had been celebrating Mr Lynch’s acquittal in a major US fraud trial over the sale of his firm.

In a tragic coincidence, his co-defendant died over the weekend after he was hit by a car.