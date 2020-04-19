Should you be wearing a face mask?

The pandemic hasn’t only changed the way we live, it has also altered the way we look, with increasing numbers of people wearing face masks when they’re out and about.

Last week we discussed the arguments for and against the use of masks.

But with the government reluctant to tell everyone to make them mandatory, without conclusive scientific evidence, we have spoken to one scientist who says the evidence is already strong enough.