Should there be civil partnerships for heterosexual couples?

Same-sex couples in England and Wales can either choose to get married or enter a civil partnership in England and Wales. But heterosexual couples don’t have that choice: tying the knot is the only option.

Now the government has suggested civil partnerships could be scrapped altogether, after an attempt by a Conservative MP to equalise the law.

Discussing the issue are Rebecca Steinfeld, who has campaigned for five years alongside her partner, Charles Keidan, for the right to form a civil partnership together, human rights lawyer, Professor Robert Wintemute, who is urging the preservation of civil partnerships for same-sex couples, and Harry Benson, who is from The Marriage Foundation, an organisation that promotes the traditional union of marriage.