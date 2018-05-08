Should there be cash handouts for millennials?

“Be kind to your kids, they choose your nursing home”. It’s this sentiment that best sums up some new ideas being touted today aimed at bridging Britain’s yawning inter-generational wealth gap.

As millennials stuggle with high housing costs, less job security and lower pay, older peopIe often hang on to substantial sums of accumulated wealth.

Is it time for a grand redistribution, including a £10,000 grant to help buy a home?