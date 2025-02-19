Should political lying be outlawed? A Welsh Parliament committee has been weighing up options

2m

“Truthfulness has never been counted among the political virtues,” Hannah Arendt, the political theorist, wrote in 1971, “and lies have always been regarded as justifiable tools in political dealing”.

Arendt was reflecting on the ‘Pentagon Papers’ exposure of the US government’s lies about the Vietnam war. More than half a century later, if some politicians deem deception a ‘justifiable tool’, then arguably social media has provided the near-perfect universal workshop.

A committee of the Welsh Parliament has been grappling with the subject of political lying, acknowledging that the old adage “a lie can travel halfway around the world before the truth has got its shoes on” feels more relevant than ever in today’s digital age. Public trust in the UK’s politicians is reportedly at an all-time low. Last year, the electoral expert Sir John Curtice found record numbers of voters (45%) saying they would “almost never” trust British governments to place the needs of the nation above the interests of their own political party. There is clearly an appetite for action on political deception. But the solution is far from clear.

Politicians like Adam Price, the former leader of Plaid Cymru, have been banging the drum for political lying to be outlawed. Many support his calls for the creation of a new criminal offence of ‘deliberate deception’ by politicians. “Lying is an increasingly common political tactic,” Sam Fowles, a constitutional lawyer argues. “The public will not trust politicians again until we know there is a genuine disincentive for lying.” They and others claim that the current political self-policing models aren’t fit for purpose – that it’s easier, for instance, to get thrown out of the House of Commons for calling someone a liar than for lying itself.

Against this backdrop, and with cross-party pressure from the likes of Adam Price and the Labour MS Lee Waters, last July the Welsh government declared – some would say reluctantly – that it was going to act. Its then Counsel General Mick Antoniw informed the Senedd that the government would “bring forward legislation before 2026 for the disqualification of members and candidates found guilty of deliberate deception, through an independent judicial process”. It was hailed as a landmark moment. Adam Price proclaimed the move as “truly historic, globally pioneering”.

‘Radical’ recommendations

Seven months on, the Senedd’s Standards Committee has delivered its proposals on how such a move might be enacted. Its chair says its recommendations are ‘radical’. Yet those advocating that a new criminal offence be established for sitting politicians will be sorely disappointed. In fact the Committee’s cross-party membership has also rejected the option of a civil offence being introduced with its lesser burden of proof. The whole concept of judicial adjudication in the matter has been ruled out for serving Senedd members. In that sense, self-policing remains the preferred option.

The proposal, in essence, is for a strengthening of existing measures. The Code of Conduct for MSs, for instance, would have an explicit rule to cover deception, with it noted online if MSs have lied. The Standards Commissioner would be given the power to initiate their own investigations rather than waiting for complaints to be made. As an ultimate sanction, the electorate in an MS’s constituency would be given a referendum-style vote to decide whether to unseat their Senedd member and force them from office.

Proving intent

So why was a criminal sanction rejected? One of the many concerns that the committee encountered about a new offence of political lying involved issues around proving intent. Transparency International UK suggested that “if an offence is difficult to prove then the failure to prosecute or investigate allegations of deception could risk further declining trust”. The fact-checking organisation Full Fact had similar reservations: “We’re quite concerned that co-opting the criminal justice system to determine the truth and the accuracy of statements would be disproportionate and potentially dangerous, partly because we don’t think it will work in practice. We’re really concerned about the idea that introducing a criminal offence will result in political point-scoring”.

Tom Brake from Unlock Democracy feared such a change could erode trust in the judiciary: “The problem is that, if the proposal is that the courts start policing statements of fact, which politicians would probably consider to be statements of opinion, then I think that starts to damage the courts.”

The Criminal Bar Association and the Law Society both pointed out that, even before any new offence could be created, the justice system was already buckling under the pressure of a vast backlog of cases. The fear of malicious or vexatious complaints was another theme raised with the committee, while others suggested it should take heed of the principle of the autonomy of parliaments to regulate their own standards of conduct. One official supporting the committee remarked that after 16 years at the Senedd, it was the ‘most complicated’ matter they’d ever worked on… more so than Brexit.

“Deliberately deceiving is not acceptable”

Those behind today’s report believe its proposals on political lying represent a significant step forward. Certainly, one of its most striking recommendations involves changing the existing law around candidates in elections. If a candidate makes a false statement to win votes, the Senedd committee has recommended that they should be liable for criminal prosecution (widening the current law which only applies when one candidate lies about another candidate).

Hannah Blythyn MS, the chair of the Senedd’s standards committee, said its proposed changes would “make it clear to anyone who wants to hold public office that deliberately deceiving is not acceptable”. It will now be up to the Welsh Government to consider its next step. Whatever mechanism it chooses to adopt, it has until May next year to implement its own solution to those who might consider lying a ‘justifiable political tool’.