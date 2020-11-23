Shops and gyms to reopen in England under new tougher tier system

The prime minister has been setting out details of the new system of tiered coronavirus restrictions for England, starting next week.

He has warned that the rules will be tougher than they were in October, and more areas will be under high or very high alert.

In the highest alert level all pubs, restaurants will be closed, with just takeaway allowed – while indoor entertainment will be shut too.

However, all shops will be allowed to open again.

Outdoor sports will also be permitted, as well as individual exercise indoors in gyms