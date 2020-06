The British love of queuing is no secret.

Today, people in England rekindled that love affair as shops were thrown open after the three-month lockdown.

But this was no ordinary shopping spree.

There was plenty of sanitizer on hand and customers had to stay two metres apart.

Loosening the lockdown further is contingent on the virus being kept under control.

The latest government figures showed a further 38 people have died in the UK bringing the total to 41,736.