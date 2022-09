The Queen’s image has been captured by countless artists and photographers throughout her life.

We’re joined by two of them: artist Nicky Philipps and photographer Ranald Mackechnie.

Nicky Philipps painted the Queen a number of times, including with her corgis for the Royal Mail to commemorate 60 years on the throne.

Ranald Machechnie took an official photograph of the Queen at Windsor Castle a few months ago for the Platinum Jubilee.