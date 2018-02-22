Sharp drop in EU net migration

A sharp drop in EU immigration has been revealed in net migration figures published today. It may be good news for the Prime Minister’s pledge to bring down net migration to the hundreds of thousands.

But many argue there is a heavy price being paid for tightening immigration controls: unfilled positions in the care sector and across manufacturing.

Our Senior Home Affairs Correspondent Simon Israel has spoken one couple at the coalface of the reforms, who have just been told they have to leave after a decade caring for the UK’s elderly.