Shamima Begum, who left school in London in 2015 to travel to the part of Syria controlled by the Islamic State militant group, has failed in her latest bid to challenge the removal of her British citizenship.

A specialist tribunal has ruled that – even though there was a “credible suspicion” Begum, who was 15 at the time, WAS trafficked to Syria for sexual exploitation – this did not prevent the then Home Secretary from removing her citizenship.