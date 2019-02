The Bangladeshi government has said that Shamima Begum is not a citizen and that she is a matter for Britain. Today the Home Secretary said her newborn son shouldn’t “suffer” and that the move won’t affect his rights.

The teenager, though, has called the decision to revoke her citizenship “unjust”. If she doesn’t qualify as a Bangladeshi national, it calls into question the legality of Sajid Javid’s decision.