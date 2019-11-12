Severe housing shortage in England’s most deprived area

Jaywick has become a byword for deprivation, suffering the stigma of topping the government’s list of the most deprived areas in the country three times now.

But like many of the other areas across the country which also feature high on what some call “the map of misery”, despite being in government sights, nothing seems to change.

In Jaywick a severe housing shortage has meant prefabs and chalets which were meant for occasional holidaymakers have become permanent homes.

As they deteriorate, some of the most vulnerable people in society are left to live in appalling conditions, with housing benefit sent straight to the landlords for the privilege.

It all speaks of a system failing the very poorest. I’ve been to Jaywick to talk to residents desperate for change.