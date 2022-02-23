Severe flood warnings remain in UK after week of storm chaos

Severe flood warnings remain in place tonight in parts of Shropshire and Worcestershire – after a week in which three major named storms have caused havoc across the UK.

Although water levels along the River Severn appear to have peaked for now, the Environment Agency is urging residents to stay vigilant, with fears that flooding events once described as ‘once in a generation’ are now becoming a yearly ​occurrence.

Ayshah Tull reports from the town of Bewdley in Worcestershire, where some locals have been flooded for the third year running.