18 Sep 2018

Servicemen cleared of negligence after reservists’ deaths

Home Affairs Correspondent

Two servicemen who were running an SAS selection exercise, in which three reservists died, have been cleared. Two of the men died after suffering a heat-related condition during the exercise in the Brecon Beacons five years ago. Another passed away in hospital more than a fortnight later.

The men on trial had been accused of negligently performing a duty, but a judge halted the case today, saying the deaths occurred because of systemic failures within the Ministry of Defence.