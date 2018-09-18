Servicemen cleared of negligence after reservists’ deaths

The forecast for the next 5 days
Two servicemen who were running an SAS selection exercise, in which three reservists died, have been cleared. Two of the men died after suffering a heat-related condition during the exercise in the Brecon Beacons five years ago. Another passed away in hospital more than a fortnight later.
The men on trial had been accused of negligently performing a duty, but a judge halted the case today, saying the deaths occurred because of systemic failures within the Ministry of Defence.