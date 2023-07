A coroner has ruled that multiple systemic failings led to the tragic death of a newborn baby at HMP Bronzefield in Surrey – Europe’s largest women’s prison.

Rianna Cleary, who was eighteen at the time, called for medical attention at least twice whilst in labour with her daughter, but was ignored.

Coroner Richard Travers concluded that Aisha Cleary ‘arrived into the world in the most harrowing of circumstances’. And there are calls for an end to pregnant women being sent to prison.