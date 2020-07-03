Series 5, Episode 10: Amrou Al-Kadhi

Amrou Al-Kadhi, also known as Glamrou is a writer, drag performer, filmmaker and author. Their memoir, ‘Life as a Unicorn: A Journey from Shame to Pride and Everything in Between’ is out now.

In this special episode, we return to a conversation we first had with Glamrou back in February when they talked to Krishnan about their challenge to merge their queerness with their Islamic heritage, going to Eton and getting into drag.

And we catch up with them again to hear about how lockdown has affected them and their reaction to the growing debate on transgender people and Black Lives Matter.

