Series 3, Episode 6: David Harewood

David Harewood is a British actor known for his roles in Homeland, Supergirl and the Merchant of Venice. He has recently made a documentary retracing the events that led up to his psychotic breakdown 30 years ago.

He talks to Krishnan about his experience of psychosis, the challenges he faces being a British black actor in the States and the intolerance and hatred he thinks Brexit has sparked.

Warning: Very strong and racially sensitive language. Strong drug and racial references.

