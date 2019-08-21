Series 3, Episode 15: Malorie Blackman

Malorie Blackman OBE is a British writer, best-known for her critically acclaimed, ‘Noughts and Crosses’ series, which explores the issues of racism and violence in a fictional dystopia. As well as writing more than 60 children’s books, she has also written for TV dramas, such as Doctor Who and Byker Grove.

She talks to Krishnan about the latest edition in her award-winning ‘Noughts and Crosses’ series, how she struggled to get published and how racism has changed in the UK over the years.

