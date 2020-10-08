Senior doctors fear rise in Covid cases as hospital beds fill across UK

As the number of coronavirus infections continues to rise, senior doctors are warning that NHS beds are filling up fast.

On 1 October, 96 per cent of hospital beds in England were occupied.

There are currently 3,044 Covid patients in English hospitals, an increase of 1,995 from a week ago.

In Scotland, the number of Covid patients in hospital yesterday was 317, more than double the week before. In Wales, there were 277 patients yesterday, up 66 from a week before. While in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, there were 106 Covid patients in hospital, up from 89 a week before.

At the same time, the proportion of people being contacted by track and trace is going down, not up.