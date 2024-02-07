SEND struggle: years out of school waiting for education support

It’s a challenge many families have first-hand experience of, or they know someone who has.

The arduous journey to get the right support for children with special educational needs.

Rishi Sunak told parliament today he wants every child to thrive. But over 1.5 million pupils in England have special educational needs, and with the number of applications for a child education plan rising by almost a quarter, the waiting time has also gone up.

In the first part of a series on this issue, Ayshah Tull meets one family that’s been waiting two years for the right support.