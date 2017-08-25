Channel 4 News
Next on TV
Tomorrow, 6:30pm
Menu
Published on 25 Aug 2017 Sections ,

‘Self-driving’ lorries to be tested on British roads

By

They’re not quite as driverless as you might think, but the Government is spending £8m to test out convoys of ‘self-driving’ lorries on British roads by the end of next year. The lead vehicle will control things like acceleration and braking, and there’ll still be a driver in the cab to operate the steering. Ministers said it would make lorries more efficient, lowering emissions and improving air quality. But critics are worried about safety.