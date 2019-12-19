Security breach at Bank of England as seconds of audio offered traders crucial advantage

The forecast for the next 5 days
Just a few seconds – enough time to give hedge fund traders a crucial advantage.
The Bank of England has admitted that an audio feed of some press conferences by governor Mark Carney was leaked before the official video was broadcast – meaning traders could have got access to his comments between five and eight seconds early.
Hugely embarrassing for a bank that’s all about keeping its information strictly controlled, like today’s announcement on interest rates – which journalists were told in a locked room.