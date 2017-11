A second inquest has opened into the death of the toddler Poppi Worthington who died in hospital after she was found with serious injuries at her home in Barrow in December 2012. A family court ruled last year that her father Paul Worthington probably sexually assaulted her before her death. He has denied wrongdoing and has never been charged with any offence. Today the inquest heard evidence from Poppi’s mother, who described her as a “bubbly and funny” child.