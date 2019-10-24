Channel 4 News
24 Oct 2019

Season’s Greetings: PM launches attempt to hold December election

So Boris Johnson has  twice asked for a general election before and twice he hasn’t got one.

Now will it be third time lucky?

Today the Prime Minister declared he wants a snap general election on December 12 –  and as ever he’s put the onus on Parliament – telling MPs they will get “all the time they want” to debate his Brexit deal – as long as they agree to it.

Indications so far from the opposition parties suggest it might not go Mr Johnson’s way.