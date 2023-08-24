Scrapper: Behind the coming-of-age film with a light touch and pastel palette

It’s been an action-packed summer at the box office.

And now blockbuster season is over, it’s the turn of a gritty, but magical British comedy, ‘Scrapper’ – a coming-of-age film in reverse that stole hearts at Sundance.

Georgie is a resourceful 12-year-old, who’s secretly living alone on an east London estate after her mother dies. But her precarious life is upended when her long absent dad shows up.

The subject matter may be gloomy, but a light touch and pastel palette mean this debut film certainly isn’t.