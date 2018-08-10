Channel 4 News
10 Aug 2018

Scrap immigration targets to guarantee migrant workers, Chancellor urged

Health and Social Care Correspondent

High profile High Street names may be in financial trouble – but the British economy has actually grown in the last three months.

On a visit to Coventry, the Chancellor said it showed the economy had “recovered sharply” – but weaker international demand for British goods means manufacturing has continued to slide. And amid more fears about the impact of Brexit uncertainty – the CBI has urged the government to scrap what it called “blunt targets” for migrant workers – skilled and unskilled.

