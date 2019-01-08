Scottish government probe into Salmond sexual harassment claims ruled ‘unlawful’

Alex Salmond has won his court battle against the Scottish government over the way it handled an investigation into claims that the former first minister sexually harassed two women. The former SNP leader took legal action against the Scottish government that he once led, claiming that the way it handled the investigation was “biased” and “unlawful”. He called on Scotland’s top civil servant to quit after accusing her of “wasting” hundreds of thousands of pounds defending the administration’s handling of its inquiry.