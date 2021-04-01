Scottish election: Sturgeon rules out working with Salmond and commits to Covid inquiry

Nicola Sturgeon has said she wants a public inquiry into her government’s response to the pandemic to start later this year. She is the first UK political leader to set a timeframe for a Covid inquiry.

Boris Johnson has so far resisted calls to commit to a date, and Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford has said it should take place “when the pandemic is behind us”.

Ahead of Scottish parliament elections next month, the SNP leader has been speaking about the pandemic and her resistance to working with her former mentor, turned rival, Alex Salmond.