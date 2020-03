A further eight people have died in Scotland as a result of the pandemic, with Glasgow, Lothian and Lanarkshire the areas worst hit.

In a bid to alleviate the pressure on GP surgeries, as of Monday this week, NHS Boards across Scotland started to use a unique system for treating patients experiencing symptoms. Today they have 50 dedicated coronavirus assessment centres set up across the country.