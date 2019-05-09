Scores killed in Syria as bombs target last major rebel area

More than 100 people have now been killed in a bombing campaign by President Assad and his allies, targeting the last major rebel-held area.

Eight months ago, the Russians and Turks agreed a ceasefire in Idlib with their troops monitoring a buffer zone around the province. The Syrian government and jihadist rebels blame each other for breaking the truce.

The Syrian army has now launched a ground offensive inside the buffer zone. At least 12 medical centres have been hit and more than 150,000 civilians have fled the fighting.