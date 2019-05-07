Schools to be made accountable for pupils they exclude in league tables

The forecast for the next 5 days
A long-awaited report into pupils who are excluded from school has found that children with special educational needs or on free school meals are more likely to be excluded.
The government-backed review by former education minister Edward Timpson has recommended that schools should be accountable for exam results of pupils they exclude, in an attempt to bring the numbers down.
We have been to meet a 12-year-old boy in Durham who’s been repeatedly excluded from school.