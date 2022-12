Schools say they’re facing a struggle to pay for basic items like paper and glue due to spending cuts.

Among them Barn Croft primary in east London. We’re with Pupils there who have joined forces with parents to release a Christmas single which they hope will raise much needed funds and maybe even make it into the music charts.

We put those funding claims to the Education secretary, Gillian Keegan and also asked her about teacher’s pay and possible strike action next year.